Cosenza
Two prison guards arrested in 'Ndrangheta case

Rome
Conte says govt is sticking to guns, but open to EU dialogue

Rome
High school finals start with Italian exam

Rome
Soccer: Italy in Women's World Cup last 16 despite defeat

Milan
Man, 53, tries to molest girl in lobby

Rome
First navigator test starts

Turin
Man poses as Pirlo, defrauds Italy boutiques

Naples
Govt to meet Whirlpool owners June 21 - Conte

Piacenza
Boy, 1, serious after ingesting cocaine

Prato
Man gets 12 yrs for abused daughter attempted suicide

Rome
Govt EC summit Wed before Conte to House

De Laurentiis e Simeri a MykonosTutto sulle vacanze del Bari

BariOperazione della Dda
Scommesse in mano ai clan: a Crotone 11 anni a un barese

PotenzaEconomia
Basilicata, Bardi e Cupparo: «Situazione economica complicata»

TarantoA taranto
Poliziotti fermano 17enne senza casco, 37enne li aggredisce: denunciato

Brindisia Francavilla F.na (Br)
Filma disabile mentre mangia frutta e fa circolare video: denunciato

LecceMorti bianche
Salento, infortuni e tumori: crescono le malattie professionali

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Mafia, Tar conferma scioglimento comune Mattinata

BatCinema
Da Trani a Bari, i primi ciak per Sophia Loren

MateraL'operazione
Caporalato, sequestri per 7 milioni nel Materano

Caporalato, sequestri per 7 milioni nel Materano: 4 imprenditori indagati

 

Auto rubate, disturbatori di frequenze, armi: il covo della banda del portavalori

Bari, assolto in appello Dino Telegrafo: «Non ha ucciso Pinuccio ù drogat»

Potenza finisce sott'acqua: strade allagate come fiumi in piena

Bari, assalto al portavalori: 2 arresti. Scoperto il covo della banda, rubati 100mila euro

Bari, auto finisce contro il guard rail: un morto

Rome

Ruling majority splits over RAI chief Foa's dual role

State broadcaster president told to quit RaiCom position

Rome, June 19 - The ruling coalition on Wednesday split in a vote in the parliamentary commission overseeing RAI over the fact that the head of the Italian State broadcaster has two roles. The 5-Star Movement (M5S) presented a petition for RAI President Marcello Foa to quit from his role at the helm of Rai Com, the company that handles the sale and distribution of RAI programmes around the world. The petition was approved with 21 votes in favour but the League members on the commission were among the nine to vote against. Deputy Premier and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio said the State broadcaster needs an overhaul. "It is necessary to approve a law that breaks the tie between the political world and RAI," said Di Maio, who is also labour and industry minister. "The M5S has already presented a bill and we are ready to debate it. "The public TV network belongs to the citizens, the people who pay the licence fee, not to politicians. "Either we approve our law, which aims to break the circuit of the political world and public service, rewarding merit and transparency, or we scrap the licence fee. "RAI reform is in the contract of government". Fellow Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini outlined his vision for the State broadcaster too. "The huge salaries (of some people) at RAI can and must be cut," Salvini said. "External productions must be reduced and the overbearing power of the agents, which dictate the terms of contracts and schedules, must be slashed too. "A League resolution has already been presented".

