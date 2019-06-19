Mercoledì 19 Giugno 2019 | 13:35

Rome
Ruling majority splits over RAI chief Foa's dual role

Cosenza
Two prison guards arrested in 'Ndrangheta case

Rome
Conte says govt is sticking to guns, but open to EU dialogue

Rome
High school finals start with Italian exam

Rome
Soccer: Italy in Women's World Cup last 16 despite defeat

Milan
Man, 53, tries to molest girl in lobby

Rome
First navigator test starts

Turin
Man poses as Pirlo, defrauds Italy boutiques

Naples
Govt to meet Whirlpool owners June 21 - Conte

Piacenza
Boy, 1, serious after ingesting cocaine

Prato
Man gets 12 yrs for abused daughter attempted suicide

LA CURIOSITA'
De Laurentiis e Simeri a MykonosTutto sulle vacanze del Bari

BariOperazione della Dda
Scommesse in mano ai clan: a Crotone 11 anni a un barese

PotenzaEconomia
Basilicata, Bardi e Cupparo: «Situazione economica complicata»

TarantoA taranto
Poliziotti fermano 17enne senza casco, 37enne li aggredisce: denunciato

Brindisia Francavilla F.na (Br)
Filma disabile mentre mangia frutta e fa circolare video: denunciato

LecceMorti bianche
Salento, infortuni e tumori: crescono le malattie professionali

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Mafia, Tar conferma scioglimento comune Mattinata

BatCinema
Da Trani a Bari, i primi ciak per Sophia Loren

MateraL'operazione
Caporalato, sequestri per 7 milioni nel Materano

Cosenza

Two prison guards arrested in 'Ndrangheta case

Officers allegedly granted jailed mobsters favours for money

Cosenza, June 19 - Two guards working at a prison in the southern city of Cosenza were arrested by Carabinieri police on Wednesday for allegedly granting favours to jailed 'Ndrangheta mobsters in exchange for money, sources said. As a result the two guards are now behind bars themselves. Thanks to the favours, top jailed members of the Calabrian mafia were allegedly allowed to meet in their cells, even though this should not have been possible given their prison regime, and receive drugs, alcohol, food and other items to make their detention more comfortable. The agreement also allegedly enabled the mobsters to get messages and orders to the outside world, the sources said. Wednesday's arrests were made thanks in part to evidence from criminals who have turned State witnesses, the sources said.

