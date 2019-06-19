Two prison guards arrested in 'Ndrangheta case

Cosenza, June 19 - Two guards working at a prison in the southern city of Cosenza were arrested by Carabinieri police on Wednesday for allegedly granting favours to jailed 'Ndrangheta mobsters in exchange for money, sources said. As a result the two guards are now behind bars themselves. Thanks to the favours, top jailed members of the Calabrian mafia were allegedly allowed to meet in their cells, even though this should not have been possible given their prison regime, and receive drugs, alcohol, food and other items to make their detention more comfortable. The agreement also allegedly enabled the mobsters to get messages and orders to the outside world, the sources said. Wednesday's arrests were made thanks in part to evidence from criminals who have turned State witnesses, the sources said.