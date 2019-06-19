Soccer: Italy in Women's World Cup last 16 despite defeat

Conte says govt is sticking to guns, but open to EU dialogue
Rome
19 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 19 - Italy have qualified for the last 16 at the Women's World cup in France as Group C winners despite losing 1-0 to Brazil on Tuesday. The Azzurre lost after Marta converted a generously awarded second-half penalty to notch a record 17th goal at the World Cup. Italy beat Australia and Jamaica in their first two group games.
