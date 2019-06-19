Mercoledì 19 Giugno 2019 | 12:08

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Conte says govt is sticking to guns, but open to EU dialogue

Conte says govt is sticking to guns, but open to EU dialogue

 
Rome
High school finals start with Italian exam

High school finals start with Italian exam

 
Rome
Soccer: Italy in Women's World Cup last 16 despite defeat

Soccer: Italy in Women's World Cup last 16 despite defeat

 
Milan
Man, 53, tries to molest girl in lobby

Man, 53, tries to molest girl in lobby

 
Rome
First navigator test starts

First navigator test starts

 
Turin
Man poses as Pirlo, defrauds Italy boutiques

Man poses as Pirlo, defrauds Italy boutiques

 
Naples
Govt to meet Whirlpool owners June 21 - Conte

Govt to meet Whirlpool owners June 21 - Conte

 
Piacenza
Boy, 1, serious after ingesting cocaine

Boy, 1, serious after ingesting cocaine

 
Prato
Man gets 12 yrs for abused daughter attempted suicide

Man gets 12 yrs for abused daughter attempted suicide

 
Rome
Govt EC summit Wed before Conte to House

Govt EC summit Wed before Conte to House

 
Rome
4 ID'd for Cinema America attack

4 ID'd for Cinema America attack

 

Il Biancorosso

LA CURIOSITA'
De Laurentiis e Simeri a MykonosTutto sulle vacanze del Bari

De Laurentiis e Simeri a Mykonos. Tutto sulle vacanze del Bari

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'episodio
Bari, ruba bici e aggredisce proprietario con un bastone: arrestato tunisino

Bari, ruba bici e aggredisce proprietario con un bastone: arrestato tunisino

 
FoggiaMaltempo
Grandinata nel Foggiano, Confagricoltura lancia allarme: «Danni a grano e pomodori»

Grandinata nel Foggiano, Confagricoltura lancia allarme: «Danni a grano e pomodori»

 
BatCinema
Da Trani a Bari, i primi ciak per Sophia Loren

Da Trani a Bari, i primi ciak per Sophia Loren

 
TarantoNel Tarantino
Marina di Ginosa: ha 8 braccianti irregolari in macchina, arrestato 39enne

Marina di Ginosa: ha 8 braccianti irregolari in macchina, arrestato 39enne

 
MateraL'operazione
Caporalato, sequestri per 7 milioni nel Materano

Caporalato, sequestri per 7 milioni nel Materano: 4 imprenditori indagati

 
HomeLa storia
Venosa, la vita di Savino: «io elettrosensibile, allergico ai cellulari»

Venosa, la vita di Savino: «Io elettrosensibile, allergico ai cellulari»

 
LecceSalento
Abuso d'ufficio, indagato ex presidente Provincia di Lecce Gabellone

Abuso d'ufficio, indagato ex presidente Provincia di Lecce Gabellone

 
BrindisiMinacce e lesioni
Brindisi, litiga con la fidanzata e le rompe il naso: denunciato

Brindisi, litiga con la fidanzata e le rompe il naso: denunciato

 

i più letti

Auto rubate, disturbatori di frequenze, armi: il covo della banda del portavalori

Auto rubate, disturbatori di frequenze, armi: il covo della banda del portavalori

Bari, assolto in appello Dino Telegrafo: «Non ha ucciso Pinuccio ù drogat»

Bari, assolto in appello Dino Telegrafo: «Non ha ucciso Pinuccio ù drogat»

Potenza finisce sott'acqua: strade allagate come fiumi in piena

Potenza finisce sott'acqua: strade allagate come fiumi in piena

Bari, assalto al portavalori: 2 arresti. Scoperto il covo della banda, rubati 100mila euro

Bari, assalto al portavalori: 2 arresti. Il covo della banda a Noci FT

Bari, auto finisce contro il guard rail: un morto

Bari, auto finisce contro il guardrail: un morto

Rome

Soccer: Italy in Women's World Cup last 16 despite defeat

1-0 loss to Brazil proves painless for the Azzurre

Soccer: Italy in Women's World Cup last 16 despite defeat

Rome, June 19 - Italy have qualified for the last 16 at the Women's World cup in France as Group C winners despite losing 1-0 to Brazil on Tuesday. The Azzurre lost after Marta converted a generously awarded second-half penalty to notch a record 17th goal at the World Cup. Italy beat Australia and Jamaica in their first two group games.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati