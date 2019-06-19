Mercoledì 19 Giugno 2019 | 12:07

Rome
Conte says govt is sticking to guns, but open to EU dialogue

Conte says govt is sticking to guns, but open to EU dialogue

 
Rome
High school finals start with Italian exam

High school finals start with Italian exam

 
Rome
Soccer: Italy in Women's World Cup last 16 despite defeat

Soccer: Italy in Women's World Cup last 16 despite defeat

 
Milan
Man, 53, tries to molest girl in lobby

Man, 53, tries to molest girl in lobby

 
Rome
First navigator test starts

First navigator test starts

 
Turin
Man poses as Pirlo, defrauds Italy boutiques

Man poses as Pirlo, defrauds Italy boutiques

 
Naples
Govt to meet Whirlpool owners June 21 - Conte

Govt to meet Whirlpool owners June 21 - Conte

 
Piacenza
Boy, 1, serious after ingesting cocaine

Boy, 1, serious after ingesting cocaine

 
Prato
Man gets 12 yrs for abused daughter attempted suicide

Man gets 12 yrs for abused daughter attempted suicide

 
Rome
Govt EC summit Wed before Conte to House

Govt EC summit Wed before Conte to House

 
Rome
4 ID'd for Cinema America attack

4 ID'd for Cinema America attack

 

De Laurentiis e Simeri a MykonosTutto sulle vacanze del Bari

De Laurentiis e Simeri a Mykonos. Tutto sulle vacanze del Bari

 

FoggiaMaltempo
Grandinata nel Foggiano, Confagricoltura lancia allarme: «Danni a grano e pomodori»

Grandinata nel Foggiano, Confagricoltura lancia allarme: «Danni a grano e pomodori»

 
BariLa storia
Bari, sepolto in casa, dai suoi stessi rifiuti: i vicini sono esasperati

Bari, sepolto in casa, dai suoi stessi rifiuti: i vicini sono esasperati

 
BatCinema
Da Trani a Bari, i primi ciak per Sophia Loren

Da Trani a Bari, i primi ciak per Sophia Loren

 
TarantoNel Tarantino
Marina di Ginosa: ha 8 braccianti irregolari in macchina, arrestato 39enne

Marina di Ginosa: ha 8 braccianti irregolari in macchina, arrestato 39enne

 
MateraL'operazione
Caporalato, sequestri per 7 milioni nel Materano

Caporalato, sequestri per 7 milioni nel Materano: 4 imprenditori indagati

 
HomeLa storia
Venosa, la vita di Savino: «io elettrosensibile, allergico ai cellulari»

Venosa, la vita di Savino: «Io elettrosensibile, allergico ai cellulari»

 
LecceSalento
Abuso d'ufficio, indagato ex presidente Provincia di Lecce Gabellone

Abuso d'ufficio, indagato ex presidente Provincia di Lecce Gabellone

 
BrindisiMinacce e lesioni
Brindisi, litiga con la fidanzata e le rompe il naso: denunciato

Brindisi, litiga con la fidanzata e le rompe il naso: denunciato

 

Auto rubate, disturbatori di frequenze, armi: il covo della banda del portavalori

Auto rubate, disturbatori di frequenze, armi: il covo della banda del portavalori

Bari, assolto in appello Dino Telegrafo: «Non ha ucciso Pinuccio ù drogat»

Bari, assolto in appello Dino Telegrafo: «Non ha ucciso Pinuccio ù drogat»

Potenza finisce sott'acqua: strade allagate come fiumi in piena

Potenza finisce sott'acqua: strade allagate come fiumi in piena

Bari, assalto al portavalori: 2 arresti. Scoperto il covo della banda, rubati 100mila euro

Bari, assalto al portavalori: 2 arresti. Il covo della banda a Noci FT

Bari, auto finisce contro il guard rail: un morto

Bari, auto finisce contro il guardrail: un morto

Rome

High school finals start with Italian exam

Some 520,000 young people sitting the test nationwide

High school finals start with Italian exam

Rome, June 19 - Some 520,000 pupils nationwide started their high school finals on Wednesday with the Italian exam. Questions on Giuseppe Ungaretti's poem Il Porto Sepolto (The Buried Port), Leonardo Sciascia's novel The Day of the Owl and the fight against the mafia and one on the legacy of the 20th century featured on the paper. Education Minister Marco Bussetti wished the students well via Twitter and quoted Seneca: "Luck doesn't exist - there is only the moment when talent meets opportunity".

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

