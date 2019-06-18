Martedì 18 Giugno 2019 | 20:56

Milan
Man, 53, tries to molest girl in lobby

 
Rome
First navigator test starts

 
Turin
Man poses as Pirlo, defrauds Italy boutiques

 
Naples
Govt to meet Whirlpool owners June 21 - Conte

 
Piacenza
Boy, 1, serious after ingesting cocaine

 
Prato
Man gets 12 yrs for abused daughter attempted suicide

 
Rome
Govt EC summit Wed before Conte to House

 
Rome
4 ID'd for Cinema America attack

 
Venice
Venice Boat Show: Here sea civilisation - Brugnaro

 
Naples
No indiscriminate migrant entry,working w/ Libya-Conte

 
Turin
Man poses as Pirlo, defrauds Italy boutiques

 

De Laurentiis e Simeri a Mykonos. Tutto sulle vacanze del Bari

 

GdM.TVMaltempo in Basilicata
Potenza finisce sott'acqua: strade allagate come fiumi in piena

 
BariFallimenti truccati
Bari, giudice denunciò falsi mandati di pagamento: ora è testimone a processo

 
TarantoSport
Volley, nazionale femminile sorde è oro agli Europei: tra loro una tarantina

 
LecceSalento
Abuso d'ufficio, indagato ex presidente Provincia di Lecce Gabellone

 
BrindisiMinacce e lesioni
Brindisi, litiga con la fidanzata e le rompe il naso: denunciato

 
Foggianel Foggiano
Poggio Imperiale, morta Nonna Peppa, la donna più anziana d'Europa

 
MateraNel Materano
Boom case vacanza nel Metapontino, terza località in Italia

 
BatDal geologo Dellisanti
Minervino Murge, scoperta nuova grotta carsica

 

Putignano, tre ciclisti travolti sulla statale 172: uno è grave

Taranto, scontro frontale tra auto e pullman: morto 19enne

Bari, auto finisce contro il guardrail: un morto

Bari, assolto in appello Dino Telegrafo: «Non ha ucciso Pinuccio ù drogat»

Bari, assalto armato a portavalori sull'A14: in fuga con 100mila euro VD

Venice

Mayor stresses sustainability for future generations

Venice, June 18 - "Our generation has a moral duty, that of defending the sea environment with research and industry," Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said of the Venice Boat Show which opens tomorrow and closes Sunday in the waters of the Arsenal. "We do so as dad and mum for their children, we believe in sustainability for future generations". Today was the press preview in which the first citizen acted as guide for journalists and news operators, visiting the 120 exhibitors, from institutional ones to major shipbuilding firms. "Venice," he underscored, "wants to think and rethink culture and sea mobility, and if Venice wins the whole Adriatic wins". Among the most significant presences in Venice is the Ferretti Group, which after feting the 'Riva 50 Race' presents in a world premiere the new CRN 106 and the Riva 90 Argo. Among the other shipbuilders are Monte Carlo Yachts, Cantiere Navale Vittoria di Adria (Rovigo), and Cranchi. But proposals of small, hybrid and electric boats are not lacking, as well as the traditional vessels of the lagoon, the historic civilian and military boats, maritime services and plant. The international fair event, whose motto is "The naval art comes home", includes a water surface of 50,000 square metres, half inside the naval base of the Italian Navy, which hosts the HQ of the Istituto di Studi Militari Marittimi and the main Command of the armed force in the lagoon city. "We're starting with small boats," said Brugnaro, "to rise up to the most deluxe ones. "We are in synch with the Biennale of Art, the biggest art exhibition in the world, and we are proposing ourselves as 'naval art', walking in the tradition of those who love the sea, respect it and put it at the disposal of all the country for its relaunch". Also behind the idea of the show is the wager for the relaunch of the Adriatic as a market for shipbuilding and leisure sailing. The Adriatic therefore deserves a showcase not in competition with other shows around the peninsula, but a fresh opportunity for new markets, principally that of eastern Europe. "We have the name of Venice," said Brugnaro, "a city made with courage, open to the whole world. We have an international airport, one of the busiest in Italy. We have our arms open to all the populations of the Adriatic and all the people of the sea," he concluded.

