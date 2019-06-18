Govt EC summit Wed before Conte to House

Rome, June 18 - A government summit on Italy's reply to the European Commission on a possible debt, infringement procedure with Premier Giuseppe Conte, Deputy Premiers Luigi Di Maio and matteo salvini, and Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, will take place Wednesday morning before Conte briefs the House on the issue, sources said Tuesday. Conte said the government had "differing tones but the common goal of averting an infringement procedure". He added that a "Contian" budget was needed, not one "conceived elsewhere". Conte said that tax cuts and a minimum wage could both be achieved while respecting budget restrictions.