Milan
Man, 53, tries to molest girl in lobby

Rome
First navigator test starts

Turin
Man poses as Pirlo, defrauds Italy boutiques

Naples
Govt to meet Whirlpool owners June 21 - Conte

Piacenza
Boy, 1, serious after ingesting cocaine

Prato
Man gets 12 yrs for abused daughter attempted suicide

Rome
Govt EC summit Wed before Conte to House

Rome
4 ID'd for Cinema America attack

Venice
Venice Boat Show: Here sea civilisation - Brugnaro

Naples
No indiscriminate migrant entry,working w/ Libya-Conte

Turin
Man poses as Pirlo, defrauds Italy boutiques

De Laurentiis e Simeri a MykonosTutto sulle vacanze del Bari

GdM.TVMaltempo in Basilicata
Potenza finisce sott'acqua: strade allagate come fiumi in piena

BariFallimenti truccati
Bari, giudice denunciò falsi mandati di pagamento: testimone a processo

TarantoSport
Volley, nazionale femminile sorde è oro agli Europei: tra loro una tarantina

LecceSalento
Abuso d'ufficio, indagato ex presidente Provincia di Lecce Gabellone

BrindisiMinacce e lesioni
Brindisi, litiga con la fidanzata e le rompe il naso: denunciato

Foggianel Foggiano
Poggio Imperiale, morta Nonna Peppa, la donna più anziana d'Europa

MateraNel Materano
Boom case vacanza nel Metapontino, terza località in Italia

BatDal geologo Dellisanti
Minervino Murge, scoperta nuova grotta carsica

Putignano, tre ciclisti travolti sulla statale 172: uno è grave + VIDEO +

Taranto, auto impatta contro pullman: morto 19enne

Bari, auto finisce contro il guard rail: un morto

Bari, assolto in appello Dino Telegrafo: «Non ha ucciso Pinuccio ù drogat»

Bari, assalto armato a furgone portavalori sul'A14: rapinatori in fuga con 100mila euro

Rome

Youths targeted as 'antifascists' in Rome

Rome, June 18 - Four men have been identified over the Saturday night attack on young men wearing Cinema America T-shirts, targeted as 'antifascists,' police said Tuesday. Four 20-year-old youths were assaulted at four o'clock in Rome Sunday morning by rightist 'thugs' who objected to the 'anti-Fascist' T-shirt one of them was wearing, police said. The young man wearing the 'Cinema America' shirt had his nose broken. Another youth has several stitches for an eyebrow wound. The Cinema America is a noted meeting place for leftist youths in the Italian capital.

