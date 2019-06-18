Man gets 12 yrs for abused daughter attempted suicide

Prato, June 18 - A 54-year-old Pakistani man got 12 years in jail Tuesday for sexually abusing his daughter in the Tuscan city of Prato. The abuse took place between 2010 and 2017 and emerged when the girl, now 14 and abused since she was seven, threw herself out of a window, survived and told police about her ordeal. The woman, a 40-year-old Pakistani, was sentenced to seven years for not stopping her husband abusing the girl, despite being aware of it.