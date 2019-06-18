Climate of trust, now recognition contract - Conte

Naples, June 18 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that the government partners, the nationalist League party and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), had regained a climate of trust after "the vehement tones of the (European) electoral campaign". He said "now we must carry out a reconnaissance and add some suggestions to the government contract". Conte was speaking to Fanpage about the relations between his two deputy premiers, M5S leader Luigi Di Maio and League leader Matteo Salvini. Relations grew increasingly fractious during the EP election campaign last month.