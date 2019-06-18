Never discussed Italexit, we're best Europeans - Conte

No indiscriminate migrant entry,working w/ Libya-Conte
Naples
18 Giugno 2019
Naples, June 18 - The government has "never" discussed an Italexit, Premier Giuseppe Conte told Fanpage Tuesday. "We are the best pro-Europeans just because we do not have a faith-based approach," he said. He said the EU must not submit to a "prevalence of finance" but should "regain a high rate of politics" in all its discussions.
