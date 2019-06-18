Martedì 18 Giugno 2019 | 19:24

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Naples
No indiscriminate migrant entry,working w/ Libya-Conte

No indiscriminate migrant entry,working w/ Libya-Conte

 
Turin
Man poses as Pirlo, defrauds Italy boutiques

Man poses as Pirlo, defrauds Italy boutiques

 
Naples
Never discussed Italexit, we're best Europeans - Conte

Never discussed Italexit, we're best Europeans - Conte

 
Naples
Climate of trust, now recognition contract - Conte

Climate of trust, now recognition contract - Conte

 
Rome
Camilleri 'stationary, strong patient' - bulletin

Camilleri 'stationary, strong patient' - bulletin

 
London
Minibots or alternatives not needed says Tria

Minibots or alternatives not needed says Tria

 
Rome
Tria doesn't understand minibots - Borghi

Tria doesn't understand minibots - Borghi

 
Rome
Spread dips below 240 for 1st time since March

Spread dips below 240 for 1st time since March

 
Rome
Lazio TAR rejects Sea-Watch landing plea

Lazio TAR rejects Sea-Watch landing plea

 
Milan
Man, 53, tries to molest girl in lobby

Man, 53, tries to molest girl in lobby

 
Rome
Minister announces 100,000 teacher hires by 2023

Minister announces 100,000 teacher hires by 2023

 

Il Biancorosso

LA CURIOSITA'
De Laurentiis e Simeri a MykonosTutto sulle vacanze del Bari

De Laurentiis e Simeri a Mykonos. Tutto sulle vacanze del Bari

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoUniversità
In arrivo a Taranto il corso di Scienze dello Sport: 60 posti disponibili

In arrivo a Taranto il corso di Scienze dello Sport: 60 posti disponibili

 
BariIl processo
Omicidio anziana di Bitonto, favorirono latitanza boss Conte: in 2 a giudizio

Omicidio anziana di Bitonto, favorirono latitanza boss Conte: in 2 a giudizio

 
PotenzaMaltempo
Bombardamento di grandine a Potenza: auto rimaste in panne

Potenza, bombardamento di grandine: auto in panne VIDEO

 
LecceSalento
Abuso d'ufficio, indagato ex presidente Provincia di Lecce Gabellone

Abuso d'ufficio, indagato ex presidente Provincia di Lecce Gabellone

 
BrindisiMinacce e lesioni
Brindisi, litiga con la fidanzata e le rompe il naso: denunciato

Brindisi, litiga con la fidanzata e le rompe il naso: denunciato

 
Foggianel Foggiano
Poggio Imperiale, morta Nonna Peppa, la donna più anziana d'Europa

Poggio Imperiale, morta Nonna Peppa, la donna più anziana d'Europa

 
MateraNel Materano
Boom case vacanza nel Metapontino, terza località in Italia

Boom case vacanza nel Metapontino, terza località in Italia

 
BatDal geologo Dellisanti
Minervino Murge, scoperta nuova grotta carsica

Minervino Murge, scoperta nuova grotta carsica

 

i più letti

Putignano, tre ciclisti travolti sulla statale 172: uno è grave + VIDEO +

Putignano, tre ciclisti travolti sulla statale 172: uno è grave

Taranto, auto impatta contro pullman: morto 19enne

Taranto, scontro frontale tra auto e pullman: morto 19enne

Bari, auto finisce contro il guard rail: un morto

Bari, auto finisce contro il guardrail: un morto

Bari, assolto in appello Dino Telegrafo: «Non ha ucciso Pinuccio ù drogat»

Bari, assolto in appello Dino Telegrafo: «Non ha ucciso Pinuccio ù drogat»

Bari, assalto armato a furgone portavalori sul'A14: rapinatori in fuga con 100mila euro

Bari, assalto armato a portavalori sull'A14: in fuga con 100mila euro VD

Naples

Never discussed Italexit, we're best Europeans - Conte

Non-faith-based approach, EU mustn't see prevalence of finance

Never discussed Italexit, we're best Europeans - Conte

Naples, June 18 - The government has "never" discussed an Italexit, Premier Giuseppe Conte told Fanpage Tuesday. "We are the best pro-Europeans just because we do not have a faith-based approach," he said. He said the EU must not submit to a "prevalence of finance" but should "regain a high rate of politics" in all its discussions.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati