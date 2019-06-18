No indiscriminate migrant entry,working w/ Libya-Conte
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Naples
18 Giugno 2019
Naples, June 18 - Italy is working with Libya to make sure there is no "indiscriminate" migrant entry into Italy, Premier Giuseppe Conte told Fanpage Tuesday. "The solution to the problem is not indiscriminate welcoming, it is not right even for these people, because you open the prospect of a dream and then you betray it," he said. "Migratory flows, too, need to be realised in full legitimacy and we must work for humanitarian corridors. "Libya has a particular conflict ongoing, but we are working with their coast guard to combat traffickers".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su