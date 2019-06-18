No indiscriminate migrant entry,working w/ Libya-Conte

Naples, June 18 - Italy is working with Libya to make sure there is no "indiscriminate" migrant entry into Italy, Premier Giuseppe Conte told Fanpage Tuesday. "The solution to the problem is not indiscriminate welcoming, it is not right even for these people, because you open the prospect of a dream and then you betray it," he said. "Migratory flows, too, need to be realised in full legitimacy and we must work for humanitarian corridors. "Libya has a particular conflict ongoing, but we are working with their coast guard to combat traffickers".