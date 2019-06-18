Martedì 18 Giugno 2019 | 17:50

Rome
Camilleri 'stationary, strong patient' - bulletin

London
Minibots or alternatives not needed says Tria

Rome
Tria doesn't understand minibots - Borghi

Rome
Spread dips below 240 for 1st time since March

Rome
Lazio TAR rejects Sea-Watch landing plea

Milan
Man, 53, tries to molest girl in lobby

Rome
Minister announces 100,000 teacher hires by 2023

Rome
Confartigianato like flat tax, not minimum wage

Agrigento
Agrigento prosecutors open Sea-Watch probe

Rome
Tria must cut taxes if he wants to be minister says Salvini

Naples
Homeless used as fronts in huge transnational fraud

De Laurentiis e Simeri a MykonosTutto sulle vacanze del Bari

BariViolenza
Bari, abusavano di una 16enne: condannati 70enne e 47enne

HomeIl caso
Ex Ilva, operaio muore di tumore, un collega: «La fabbrica uccide»

LecceSalento
Abuso d'ufficio, indagato ex presidente Provincia di Lecce Gabellone

PotenzaIl caso
Da 20 anni con un tubo nello stomaco, rimosso all'ospedale di Potenza

BrindisiMinacce e lesioni
Brindisi, litiga con la fidanzata e le rompe il naso: denunciato

Foggianel Foggiano
Poggio Imperiale, morta Nonna Peppa, la donna più anziana d'Europa

MateraNel Materano
Boom case vacanza nel Metapontino, terza località in Italia

BatDal geologo Dellisanti
Minervino Murge, scoperta nuova grotta carsica

Putignano, tre ciclisti travolti sulla statale 172: uno è grave + VIDEO +

Taranto, auto impatta contro pullman: morto 19enne

Bari, auto finisce contro il guard rail: un morto

Bari, assolto in appello Dino Telegrafo: «Non ha ucciso Pinuccio ù drogat»

Bari, assalto armato a furgone portavalori sul'A14: rapinatori in fuga con 100mila euro

Rome

Montalbano writer still critical after cardiac arrest

Rome, June 18 - The condition of writer Andrea Camilleri who suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated Monday is "stationary" and he is a "strong patient," according to the latest medical bulletin from Rome's Santo Spirito Hospital. "The patient's strong fibre is enabling us to continue a planned the therapeutic and diagnostic plan with the intention of supporting and stabilising the function of the vital organs", it said. "The clinical conditions of writer Andrea Camilleri are stationary but still critical," said intensive care director Dr Roberto Ricci, reading out the bulletin. "The prognosis is still uncertain". The 93-year-old creator of Inspector Montalbano, arguably Italy's most famous fictional detective, was rushed to hospital on Monday morning.

