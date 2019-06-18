Camilleri 'stationary, strong patient' - bulletin

Rome, June 18 - The condition of writer Andrea Camilleri who suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated Monday is "stationary" and he is a "strong patient," according to the latest medical bulletin from Rome's Santo Spirito Hospital. "The patient's strong fibre is enabling us to continue a planned the therapeutic and diagnostic plan with the intention of supporting and stabilising the function of the vital organs", it said. "The clinical conditions of writer Andrea Camilleri are stationary but still critical," said intensive care director Dr Roberto Ricci, reading out the bulletin. "The prognosis is still uncertain". The 93-year-old creator of Inspector Montalbano, arguably Italy's most famous fictional detective, was rushed to hospital on Monday morning.