London, June 19 - So-called 'minibots' or alternative measures to repay State debts to the private sector are not needed, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria told a press conference in London Tuesday. "I have nothing to object to (League leader and Interior Minister Matteo) Salvini but I only say we don't need minibots," he said. Tria was speaking after earlier describing minibots as "illegal and dangerous". Tria said "the debt of the public administration towards suppliers has dropped." He said "it is little more than physiological". "That's why we are able to pay it in euros. "I don't need minibots, or to find other alternative measures". League economy pointman Claudio Borghi said Tuesday. Tria doesn't understand the so-called proposed 'minibots', a sort of crypto currency to be used to repay State debts to private companies, or else he would not say they are illegal, The nationalist League party, led by Interior Minister Salvini, has proposed the minibots, which have been widely criticised. Borghi said "it takes great patience, I don't why (Tria) thinks in this way, when we can have a meeting we'll explain to him that it's not so. "The economy minister must do what the government programme, which he has seen and signed, says." In Borghi's view, Tria "has not understood them yet. "They aren't illegal, because no one is obliged to accept them. "We'll change his mind".