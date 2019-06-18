Tria doesn't understand minibots - Borghi

Rome, June 18 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria doesn't understand the so-called proposed 'minibots', a sort of crypto currency to be used to repay State debts to private companies, or else he would not say they are illegal, League economy pointman Claudio Borghi said Tuesday. The nationalist League party, led by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, has proposed the minibots, which have been widely criticised. Borghi said "it takes great patience, I don't why (Tria) thinks in this way, when we can have a meeting we'll explain to him that it's not so. "The economy minister must do what the government programme, which he has seen and signed, says." In Borghi's view, Tria "has not understood them yet. "They aren't illegal, because no one is obliged to accept them. "We'll change his mind".