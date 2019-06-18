Minister announces 100,000 teacher hires by 2023

Rome, June 18 - Education Minister Marco Bussetti said Tuesday that the State was set to hire 100,000 teachers in the next four years. "We'll complete the (current) recruitment framework with (the hiring of) 72,000 teachers," Bussetti told State broadcaster RAI's TG1 newscast. "Then there will be support teachers on top of this. "Furthermore, every two years there will be (recruitment) competitions. "By 2023 there will be 100,000 hires. "We want to be true to the commitments made at the start of our government mandate".