Spread dips below 240 for 1st time since March

Rome, June 18 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields dipped below 240 points, to 238.7, for the first time since March after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said QE might still be used to lift the eurozone economy Tuesday. The spread closed six points down on 254 basis points Monday with the yield on the BTP falling to 2.29%. The spread rose as high as 330 at the end of November amid a budget standoff with the EU, which saw Italy eventually climb down and lower its planned deficit from 2.4% to 2.04% this year.