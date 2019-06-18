Lazio TAR rejects Sea-Watch landing plea

Spread dips below 240 for 1st time since March
Rome
18 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 18 - The regional administrative tribunal (TAR) of Lazio on Tuesday rejected a plea from German NGO Sea-Watch against Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's ban on entering Italian waters and offloading 43 migrants from the Sea-Watch 3, the interior ministry said. The ship is currently south of the Italian island of Lampedusa, just outside Italian waters.
