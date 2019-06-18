Confartigianato like flat tax, not minimum wage

Rome, June 18 - Confartigianato chief Giorgio Merletti said Tuesday his small-business group liked the government's planned flat tax but not its proposed minimum wage. He said the tax burden in Italy was "the number one enemy of business". The flat tax is the flagship planned policy of the nationalist League party, led by Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini. A nine-euro-an-hour minimum wage is the signature policy move of the League's government partner, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), led by Deputy Premier and Industry and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio. Merletti said the minimum wage was a "dirigiste" measure. "It crushes wage levels and curbs trade-union freedom and pay bargaining," he said.