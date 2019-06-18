Martedì 18 Giugno 2019 | 16:24

Rome
Spread dips below 240 for 1st time since March

Rome
Lazio TAR rejects Sea-Watch landing plea

Milan
Man, 53, tries to molest girl in lobby

Rome
Minister announces 100,000 teacher hires by 2023

Rome
Confartigianato like flat tax, not minimum wage

Agrigento
Agrigento prosecutors open Sea-Watch probe

Rome
Tria must cut taxes if he wants to be minister says Salvini

Naples
Homeless used as fronts in huge transnational fraud

Rome
First navigator test starts

Cagliari
Man arrested for Sardinia shooting death

Rome
Restore climate of trust inside PD - Zingaretti

De Laurentiis e Simeri a MykonosTutto sulle vacanze del Bari

LecceSalento
Abuso d'ufficio, indagato ex presidente Provincia di Lecce Gabellone

BariBusiness
Bari sempre più vicina al mercato della Cina con «Puglia for China»

TarantoIl siderurgico
Ex Ilva, le vittime chiedono un nuovo giudizio alla Corte di Strasburgo

PotenzaIl caso
Da 20 anni con un tubo nello stomaco, rimosso all'ospedale di Potenza

BrindisiMinacce e lesioni
Brindisi, litiga con la fidanzata e le rompe il naso: denunciato

Foggianel Foggiano
Poggio Imperiale, morta Nonna Peppa, la donna più anziana d'Europa

MateraNel Materano
Boom case vacanza nel Metapontino, terza località in Italia

BatDal geologo Dellisanti
Minervino Murge, scoperta nuova grotta carsica

Agrigento

Into aiding and abetting clandestine immigration

Agrigento, June 18 - Agrigento prosecutors on Tuesday opened a probe against the German NGO-run migrant rescue ship for allegedly aiding and abetting clandestine immigration. The Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic on Tuesday called for a ship operated by the Sea-Watch NGO to be assigned a port of safety after it rescued 53 migrants off Libya last week. Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said the the Sea Watch 3 ship should dock in Tripoli, but the vessel has refused, saying the Libyan capital is not a safe port. The prosecutors opened the probe into the Sea-Watch 3, which has been just outside Italian territorial waters for six days. around 16 nautical miles from the island of Lampedusa. For the moment the probe is against person or persons unknown. Earlier this week the Italian interior ministry authorised the landing of 10 of the 53 people aboard, including ill migrants and infant children.

