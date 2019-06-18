Agrigento prosecutors open Sea-Watch probe

Agrigento, June 18 - Agrigento prosecutors on Tuesday opened a probe against the German NGO-run migrant rescue ship for allegedly aiding and abetting clandestine immigration. The Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic on Tuesday called for a ship operated by the Sea-Watch NGO to be assigned a port of safety after it rescued 53 migrants off Libya last week. Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said the the Sea Watch 3 ship should dock in Tripoli, but the vessel has refused, saying the Libyan capital is not a safe port. The prosecutors opened the probe into the Sea-Watch 3, which has been just outside Italian territorial waters for six days. around 16 nautical miles from the island of Lampedusa. For the moment the probe is against person or persons unknown. Earlier this week the Italian interior ministry authorised the landing of 10 of the 53 people aboard, including ill migrants and infant children.