Tria must cut taxes if he wants to be minister says Salvini

Rome, June 18 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that Economy Minister Giovanni Tria must cut taxes if he is to stay in the government. "They pay my salary to give jobs to the Italian people, not to say yes sir, yes master to an office in Brussels," League leader Salvini said at a conference organized by artisans association Confartigianato. "Tria is our minister and he will advance the programme of the whole government with the next budget law, which will have tax cuts as the centre point. "Those who want to be a minister in this team know that tax cuts are a priority for the country. "Cutting taxes isn't a Salvini whim, it's an emergency". During a flying visit to Washington this week, Salvini said Italy should adopt a tax-slashing programme like the one United States President Donald Trump has passed. Tria replied that the dollar would be needed to take on a similar undertaking. on Tuesday Salvini also responded to President Sergio Mattarella saying it is necessary to keep the public finances in order. "The accounts are not in order because we applied the rules of precariousness and austerity and cuts imposed by Europe for too many years," he said. "The (public) debt has grown by 650 billion euros in 10 years. "If is necessary for the Italian people to work to bring it down and the Italian people will work more if firms pay fewer taxes".