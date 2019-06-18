Martedì 18 Giugno 2019 | 16:25

Rome
Spread dips below 240 for 1st time since March

Rome
Lazio TAR rejects Sea-Watch landing plea

Milan
Man, 53, tries to molest girl in lobby

Rome
Minister announces 100,000 teacher hires by 2023

Rome
Confartigianato like flat tax, not minimum wage

Agrigento
Agrigento prosecutors open Sea-Watch probe

Rome
Tria must cut taxes if he wants to be minister says Salvini

Naples
Homeless used as fronts in huge transnational fraud

Rome
First navigator test starts

Cagliari
Man arrested for Sardinia shooting death

Rome
Restore climate of trust inside PD - Zingaretti

LA CURIOSITA'
De Laurentiis e Simeri a MykonosTutto sulle vacanze del Bari

LecceSalento
Abuso d'ufficio, indagato ex presidente Provincia di Lecce Gabellone

BariBusiness
Bari sempre più vicina al mercato della Cina con «Puglia for China»

TarantoIl siderurgico
Ex Ilva, le vittime chiedono un nuovo giudizio alla Corte di Strasburgo

PotenzaIl caso
Da 20 anni con un tubo nello stomaco, rimosso all'ospedale di Potenza

BrindisiMinacce e lesioni
Brindisi, litiga con la fidanzata e le rompe il naso: denunciato

Foggianel Foggiano
Poggio Imperiale, morta Nonna Peppa, la donna più anziana d'Europa

MateraNel Materano
Boom case vacanza nel Metapontino, terza località in Italia

BatDal geologo Dellisanti
Minervino Murge, scoperta nuova grotta carsica

Putignano, tre ciclisti travolti sulla statale 172: uno è grave + VIDEO +

Taranto, auto impatta contro pullman: morto 19enne

Bari, auto finisce contro il guard rail: un morto

Bari, assolto in appello Dino Telegrafo: «Non ha ucciso Pinuccio ù drogat»

Bari, assalto armato a furgone portavalori sul'A14: rapinatori in fuga con 100mila euro

Rome

Tria must cut taxes if he wants to be minister says Salvini

Minister also responds to Mattarella call for orderly finances

Rome, June 18 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that Economy Minister Giovanni Tria must cut taxes if he is to stay in the government. "They pay my salary to give jobs to the Italian people, not to say yes sir, yes master to an office in Brussels," League leader Salvini said at a conference organized by artisans association Confartigianato. "Tria is our minister and he will advance the programme of the whole government with the next budget law, which will have tax cuts as the centre point. "Those who want to be a minister in this team know that tax cuts are a priority for the country. "Cutting taxes isn't a Salvini whim, it's an emergency". During a flying visit to Washington this week, Salvini said Italy should adopt a tax-slashing programme like the one United States President Donald Trump has passed. Tria replied that the dollar would be needed to take on a similar undertaking. on Tuesday Salvini also responded to President Sergio Mattarella saying it is necessary to keep the public finances in order. "The accounts are not in order because we applied the rules of precariousness and austerity and cuts imposed by Europe for too many years," he said. "The (public) debt has grown by 650 billion euros in 10 years. "If is necessary for the Italian people to work to bring it down and the Italian people will work more if firms pay fewer taxes".

