Man arrested for Sardinia shooting death

Cagliari, June 18 - A 60-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a 35-year-old man near Cagliari in Sardinia on Monday night. The suspected shooter, Aldo Soro, has a criminal record, police said. Soro has been charged with the murder of Antonio Piras, from Sestu. Soro was seen walking about with a rifle in Sestu Tuesday night before being stopped in a bar. The alleged murder took place in the countryside between Sestu and San Sperate, near Cagliari. Soro is set to be brought before a judge.