Rome
Spread dips below 240 for 1st time since March

Rome
Lazio TAR rejects Sea-Watch landing plea

Milan
Man, 53, tries to molest girl in lobby

Rome
Minister announces 100,000 teacher hires by 2023

Rome
Confartigianato like flat tax, not minimum wage

Agrigento
Agrigento prosecutors open Sea-Watch probe

Rome
Tria must cut taxes if he wants to be minister says Salvini

Naples
Homeless used as fronts in huge transnational fraud

Rome
First navigator test starts

Cagliari
Man arrested for Sardinia shooting death

Rome
Restore climate of trust inside PD - Zingaretti

De Laurentiis e Simeri a MykonosTutto sulle vacanze del Bari

LecceSalento
Abuso d'ufficio, indagato ex presidente Provincia di Lecce Gabellone

BariBusiness
Bari sempre più vicina al mercato della Cina con «Puglia for China»

TarantoIl siderurgico
Ex Ilva, le vittime chiedono un nuovo giudizio alla Corte di Strasburgo

PotenzaIl caso
Da 20 anni con un tubo nello stomaco, rimosso all'ospedale di Potenza

BrindisiMinacce e lesioni
Brindisi, litiga con la fidanzata e le rompe il naso: denunciato

Foggianel Foggiano
Poggio Imperiale, morta Nonna Peppa, la donna più anziana d'Europa

MateraNel Materano
Boom case vacanza nel Metapontino, terza località in Italia

BatDal geologo Dellisanti
Minervino Murge, scoperta nuova grotta carsica

Putignano, tre ciclisti travolti sulla statale 172: uno è grave + VIDEO +

Taranto, auto impatta contro pullman: morto 19enne

Bari, auto finisce contro il guard rail: un morto

Bari, assolto in appello Dino Telegrafo: «Non ha ucciso Pinuccio ù drogat»

Bari, assalto armato a furgone portavalori sul'A14: rapinatori in fuga con 100mila euro

Rome

First navigator test starts

To become basic income job placement officers

Rome, June 18 - The first exam for the the so-called 'navigators' who will help people get a job under the government's new basic income started Tuesday. Some 54,000 candidates to become basic income 'navigators' have gathered in Rome for the next three days to claim one of the 2,980 posts available, organisers said. Many of them come from southern Italy and 73% of them are women. They are bidding to get an annual salary of over 27,000 euros gross. Under the basic income scheme, job seekers will lose the benefit if they refuse three job offers.

