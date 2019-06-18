Homeless used as fronts in huge transnational fraud

Naples, June 18 - Homeless people were used as front persons in a huge transnational fraud scheme based in Campania, the region around Naples, police said Tuesday. False invoices worth some 500 million euros were issued in the scam, police said. Some 49 people were placed under investigation. Police seized some 83 million euros in assets from the alleged gang. One of the homeless persons, a man living in a tent at Gianturco on the outskirts of Naples, was "responsible" for millions of euros in fake invoices, police said.