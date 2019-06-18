Meyer to be new La Scala chief

Milan, June 18 - Dominique Meyer is to move from the Staatsoper in Vienna to become new superintendent of Milan's iconic La Scala opera house, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said after a board meeting Tuesday. He will replace Alexander Pereira in 2020, Sala said. It remains to be seen how long the Austrian manager will remain, Sala said. Sala said the board had "reached agreement on the name. "The first thing I will do now is call him and meet him". He said Meyer will be officially announced on June 28. Meyer (born 1955 in Alsace, France) is a French politician, economist, academic, and opera director. From 1989-1990 he was General Director of the Paris Opera and from 1994 to 1999 he was General Director of the Lausanne Opera. He also served as a Board Member for the Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne from 1995-1999. From 1991-2007 he served as President of the Ballet Preljocaj, and from 1999-2010 he was General and Artistic Director of the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées. He was President of the French Youth Orchestra from 2001-2010. Since 2010 he has served as the Director of the Vienna State Opera. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the European Academy of Music Theatre and the Conservatoire de Paris.