Restore climate of trust inside PD - Zingaretti

Rome, June 18 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti on Tuesday called on its warring factions to put aside their differences and restore trust inside the centre-left opposition party. "Let's not sink the first signs of recovery by the PD," he told the party directorate. "Action must be aimed at the outside, where there is a situation of danger" because of the rise of the nationalist right, he said. "It is not an appeal to finer feelings but the construction of a political line," he said. "I feel on me all the responsibility of proposing an intervention to recreate a climate of trust and to fight our battles". Zingaretti said there must be "an obsession with unity". Since Zingaretti's recent election the PD has seen a small but steady rise in its polling numbers, to over 20%. It scored an all-time low of 18% in last year's general election.