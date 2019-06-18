No desire to marginalise Italy at EU level - Moavero

Luxembourg, June 18 - Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said Tuesday that he did not sense any attempts to sideline Italy's populist government when it comes to making decisions at the EU level. "I don't sense any form of negative or preconceived attitude, with the desire to marginalise Italy," Moavero said when asked about the appointments for the EU's top jobs as he arrived at a General Affairs Council in Luxembourg.