Martedì 18 Giugno 2019 | 14:50

Rome
Restore climate of trust inside PD - Zingaretti

Vatican City
Disconcerting effects with biomedicine - Vatican

Milan
Meyer to be new La Scala chief

Luxembourg
No desire to marginalise Italy at EU level - Moavero

Rome
'Lives at risk' due to shortage of pediatric nurses

Rome
Camilleri remains in critical condition

Rome
Over 1.8 families in poverty in Italy in 2018 - ISTAT

Strasbourg
Give Sea Watch a port of safety says Council of Europe

Rome
Two arrested over Camorra-linked ex Genoa bridge contractor

Rome
Camilleri remains in critical condition - sources

Rome
Extraordinary CSM plenary session June 21

De Laurentiis e Simeri a MykonosTutto sulle vacanze del Bari

BariL'elezione
Confindustria Bari-Bat: Sergio Fontana è il nuovo presidente

PotenzaIl caso
Da 20 anni con un tubo nello stomaco, rimosso all'ospedale di Potenza

Tarantoal rione tamburi
Taranto, spaccia eroina in casa: arrestato pluripregiudicato

BrindisiMinacce e lesioni
Brindisi, litiga con la fidanzata e le rompe il naso: denunciato

LecceHa 2 anni
Lecce, bimba con esofago ricostruito mangia normalmente

Foggianel Foggiano
Poggio Imperiale, morta Nonna Peppa, la donna più anziana d'Europa

MateraNel Materano
Boom case vacanza nel Metapontino, terza località in Italia

BatDal geologo Dellisanti
Minervino Murge, scoperta nuova grotta carsica

Putignano, tre ciclisti travolti sulla statale 172: uno è grave

Taranto, auto impatta contro pullman: morto 19enne

Bari, auto finisce contro il guard rail: un morto

Bari, assolto in appello Dino Telegrafo: «Non ha ucciso Pinuccio ù drogat»

Bari, assalto armato a furgone portavalori sul'A14: rapinatori in fuga con 100mila euro

Luxembourg

No desire to marginalise Italy at EU level - Moavero

Foreign minister says he doesn't sense 'negative attitude'

Luxembourg, June 18 - Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said Tuesday that he did not sense any attempts to sideline Italy's populist government when it comes to making decisions at the EU level. "I don't sense any form of negative or preconceived attitude, with the desire to marginalise Italy," Moavero said when asked about the appointments for the EU's top jobs as he arrived at a General Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

