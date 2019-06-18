Martedì 18 Giugno 2019 | 14:50

Rome
Restore climate of trust inside PD - Zingaretti

Vatican City
Disconcerting effects with biomedicine - Vatican

Milan
Meyer to be new La Scala chief

Luxembourg
No desire to marginalise Italy at EU level - Moavero

Rome
'Lives at risk' due to shortage of pediatric nurses

Rome
Camilleri remains in critical condition

Rome
Over 1.8 families in poverty in Italy in 2018 - ISTAT

Strasbourg
Give Sea Watch a port of safety says Council of Europe

Rome
Two arrested over Camorra-linked ex Genoa bridge contractor

Rome
Camilleri remains in critical condition - sources

Rome
Extraordinary CSM plenary session June 21

De Laurentiis e Simeri a MykonosTutto sulle vacanze del Bari

Confindustria Bari-Bat: Sergio Fontana è il nuovo presidente

Da 20 anni con un tubo nello stomaco, rimosso all'ospedale di Potenza

Taranto, spaccia eroina in casa: arrestato pluripregiudicato

Brindisi, litiga con la fidanzata e le rompe il naso: denunciato

Lecce, bimba con esofago ricostruito mangia normalmente

Poggio Imperiale, morta Nonna Peppa, la donna più anziana d'Europa

Boom case vacanza nel Metapontino, terza località in Italia

Minervino Murge, scoperta nuova grotta carsica

Putignano, tre ciclisti travolti sulla statale 172: uno è grave + VIDEO +

Taranto, auto impatta contro pullman: morto 19enne

Bari, auto finisce contro il guard rail: un morto

Bari, assolto in appello Dino Telegrafo: «Non ha ucciso Pinuccio ù drogat»

Bari, assalto armato a furgone portavalori sul'A14: rapinatori in fuga con 100mila euro

Rome

'Lives at risk' due to shortage of pediatric nurses

Nurses in children's wards have too many patients say guilds

Rome, June 18 - A body representing Italian nurses said Tuesday that lives are in danger because of a shortage of pediatric nurses. The National Federation of Nurse Guilds (FNOPI) said that while, according to safety standards, a nurse should follow four patients at time, in pediatric wards and hospitals they are actually doing an average of 6.6 patients. "The mortality risk after 30 days increases by 7% for every extra patient," FNOPI said. "With two and a half patients more, that goes up to 17-18%. "Then adding on the data for the missing nursing activity and the mortality risk for children in hospital reaches 25-26% (more)".

