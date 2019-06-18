'Lives at risk' due to shortage of pediatric nurses

Rome, June 18 - A body representing Italian nurses said Tuesday that lives are in danger because of a shortage of pediatric nurses. The National Federation of Nurse Guilds (FNOPI) said that while, according to safety standards, a nurse should follow four patients at time, in pediatric wards and hospitals they are actually doing an average of 6.6 patients. "The mortality risk after 30 days increases by 7% for every extra patient," FNOPI said. "With two and a half patients more, that goes up to 17-18%. "Then adding on the data for the missing nursing activity and the mortality risk for children in hospital reaches 25-26% (more)".