Camilleri remains in critical condition

Rome, June 18 - Italian writer Andrea Camilleri remains critical after suffering cardiac arrest, Rome's Santo Spirito hospital said on Tuesday. "The patient is having mechanical and pharmacological respiratory support and is under pharmacological sedation," said Dr Roberto Ricci, adding that the author's condition was stable. "Obviously he is not conscious". Camilleri, 93, is the much-loved creator of Inspector Montalbano, arguably Italy's most famous fictional detective. He became a best-selling author after he turned 60, and his books have sold millions of copies worldwide. The TV adaptation of Montalbano's adventures, as well as a spin-off, The Young Montalbano, are big hits in Italy and around the world too. Ricci said the heart attack was caused by a sharp drop in Camilleri's blood pressure.