Two arrested over Camorra-linked ex Genoa bridge contractor

Rome, June 18 - Two people involved in a Naples-based firm that had been a contractor for work for the demolition of the Morandi bridge and the construction of the new viaduct were arrested on Tuesday in relation to a probe into alleged links to the Camorra mafia, sources said. The arrested people were a woman, who was allegedly the director of the firm in name only, and man, who was allegedly close to the Camorra and was thought to have been the company's real chief. Tecnodem had been subcontracted to do 100,000 euros worth of demolition work but it was banned from the project last month.