Martedì 18 Giugno 2019 | 11:44

Rome
Two arrested over Camorra-linked ex Genoa bridge contractor

Rome
Camilleri remains in critical condition - sources

Rome
Extraordinary CSM plenary session June 21

Rome
54,000 would-be navigators at selection, 73% female

Beijing
Vinitaly China roadshow kicks off, first stop in Beijing

Rome
Italy most credible US interlocutor in EU says Salvini

Rome
OECD says minimum wage in Italy not solution

Le Bourget
Justice reform with oppositions says Conte

Rome
4 youths assaulted over 'anti-Fascist' T-shirt

Beijing
Vinitaly begins road show in China, first stop Beijing

Le Bourget
Justice reform with oppositions says Conte

Il Monopoli sulle tracce di Barretoriparte dalla Puglia l'avventura ?

LecceHa 2 anni
Lecce, bimba con esofago ricostruito mangia normalmente

Foggianel Foggiano
Poggio Imperiale, morta Nonna Peppa, la donna più anziana d'Europa

MateraNel Materano
Boom case vacanza nel Metapontino, terza località in Italia

BatDal geologo Dellisanti
Minervino Murge, scoperta nuova grotta carsica

BariLa storia
Bari, invalida al 100%: da 4 anni in lotta con l'Inps per indennità accompagnamento

TarantoCittà nostra
Taranto, chiuse indagini su due clan: sotto accusa 31 persone

PotenzaRegione Basilicata
Potenza, più soldi per i portaborse: il Consiglio studia una legge ad hoc

BrindisiL'incidente
Ceglie Messapica, parco giochi pericoloso: bimbo in ospedale

Putignano, tre ciclisti travolti sulla statale 172: uno è grave + VIDEO +

Taranto, auto impatta contro pullman: morto 19enne

Bari, auto finisce contro il guard rail: un morto

Bari, assalto armato a furgone portavalori sul'A14: rapinatori in fuga con 100mila euro

Bari, assolto in appello Dino Telegrafo: «Non ha ucciso Pinuccio ù drogat»

Rome

Rome's Santo Spirito hospital set to give update at midday

Rome, June 18 - Italian writer Andrea Camilleri remains critical in Rome's Santo Spirito hospital after suffering cardiac arrest but his condition is stable, sources said on Tuesday. The hospital is set to release an update on the condition of the much-loved creator of Inspector Montalbano, arguably Italy's most famous fictional detective, at midday, the sources said. Camilleri, 93, became a best-selling author after he turned 60, and his books have sold millions of copies worldwide. The TV adaptation of Montalbano's adventures, as well as a spin-off, The Young Montalbano, are big hits in Italy and around the world too.

