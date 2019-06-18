Camilleri remains in critical condition - sources

Rome, June 18 - Italian writer Andrea Camilleri remains critical in Rome's Santo Spirito hospital after suffering cardiac arrest but his condition is stable, sources said on Tuesday. The hospital is set to release an update on the condition of the much-loved creator of Inspector Montalbano, arguably Italy's most famous fictional detective, at midday, the sources said. Camilleri, 93, became a best-selling author after he turned 60, and his books have sold millions of copies worldwide. The TV adaptation of Montalbano's adventures, as well as a spin-off, The Young Montalbano, are big hits in Italy and around the world too.