Extraordinary CSM plenary session June 21

Rome, June 17 - The vice president of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM), David Ermini, on Monday called an extraordinary plenary session of the judiciary's self-governing body for Friday June 21, to be chaired by CSM titular head and Italian President Sergio Mattarella. The CSM has been roiled by an appointments and cronyism scandal affecting most factions of Italy's politicised judiciary. On the agenda Friday will be the instalment of two new CSM members, the calling of by elections among prosecutors for two CSM members, and the appointment of the central electoral office at the Cassation Court - all technical moves needed following the resignations of members involved in a Perugia corruption and cronyism probe.