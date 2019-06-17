Lunedì 17 Giugno 2019 | 20:28

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Extraordinary CSM plenary session June 21

Extraordinary CSM plenary session June 21

 
Rome
54,000 would-be navigators at selection, 73% female

54,000 would-be navigators at selection, 73% female

 
Beijing
Vinitaly China roadshow kicks off, first stop in Beijing

Vinitaly China roadshow kicks off, first stop in Beijing

 
Rome
Italy most credible US interlocutor in EU says Salvini

Italy most credible US interlocutor in EU says Salvini

 
Rome
OECD says minimum wage in Italy not solution

OECD says minimum wage in Italy not solution

 
Le Bourget
Justice reform with oppositions says Conte

Justice reform with oppositions says Conte

 
Rome
4 youths assaulted over 'anti-Fascist' T-shirt

4 youths assaulted over 'anti-Fascist' T-shirt

 
Beijing
Vinitaly begins road show in China, first stop Beijing

Vinitaly begins road show in China, first stop Beijing

 
Le Bourget
Justice reform with oppositions says Conte

Justice reform with oppositions says Conte

 
Paris
No to primacy of finance in Europe - Conte

No to primacy of finance in Europe - Conte

 
Aosta
No Italians killed by Pakistan avalanche - rescuers

No Italians killed by Pakistan avalanche - rescuers

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Il Monopoli sulle tracce di Barretoriparte dalla Puglia l'avventura ?

Il Monopoli sulle tracce di Barreto, riparte dalla Puglia l'avventura ?

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoCittà nostra
Taranto, chiuse indagini su due clan: sotto accusa 31 persone

Taranto, chiuse indagini su due clan: sotto accusa 31 persone

 
HomeProcesso Pandora
Mafia, chieste 91 condanne a Bari per i clan Diomede e Capriati

Mafia, chieste 91 condanne a Bari per i clan Diomede e Capriati

 
BatArrestato aggressore
Barletta, vigilessa aggredita da ambulante: solidarietà del sindaco

Barletta, vigilessa aggredita da ambulante: solidarietà del sindaco

 
FoggiaIl rogo
Incendi alle Isole Tremiti, piromane in azione: avvistato con zaino rosso

Incendi alle Isole Tremiti, piromane in azione: avvistato con zaino rosso

 
PotenzaRegione Basilicata
Potenza, più soldi per i portaborse: il Consiglio studia una legge ad hoc

Potenza, più soldi per i portaborse: il Consiglio studia una legge ad hoc

 
MateraSanità lucana
Basilicata, arriva l'infermiere di famiglia: un progetto «apripista»

Basilicata, arriva l'infermiere di famiglia: un progetto «apripista»

 
LecceIl ritrovamento
San Cesario, passanti trovano gatto senza testa: è caccia ai colpevoli

San Cesario, passanti trovano gatto senza testa: è caccia ai colpevoli

 
BrindisiL'incidente
Ceglie Messapica, parco giochi pericoloso: bimbo in ospedale

Ceglie Messapica, parco giochi pericoloso: bimba in ospedale

 

i più letti

Bari, 20enne muore carbonizzato nella moto in fiamme

Bari, scontro in tangenziale: 19enne muore carbonizzato sotto la moto in fiamme FT

Putignano, tre ciclisti travolti sulla statale 172: uno è grave + VIDEO +

Putignano, tre ciclisti travolti sulla statale 172: uno è grave

Francavilla, morde la focaccia e ci trova dentro uno scarafaggio cotto

Francavilla, morde la focaccia e ci trova dentro uno scarafaggio

Supersano, 6 bocciati alla scuola media: scoppia il caos, preside chiama i Cc

Supersano, 6 bocciati alla scuola media: scoppia il caos, preside chiama i Cc

Taranto, auto impatta contro pullman: morto 19enne

Taranto, scontro frontale tra auto e pullman: morto 19enne

Rome

Extraordinary CSM plenary session June 21

To replace members who resigned

Extraordinary CSM plenary session June 21

Rome, June 17 - The vice president of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM), David Ermini, on Monday called an extraordinary plenary session of the judiciary's self-governing body for Friday June 21, to be chaired by CSM titular head and Italian President Sergio Mattarella. The CSM has been roiled by an appointments and cronyism scandal affecting most factions of Italy's politicised judiciary. On the agenda Friday will be the instalment of two new CSM members, the calling of by elections among prosecutors for two CSM members, and the appointment of the central electoral office at the Cassation Court - all technical moves needed following the resignations of members involved in a Perugia corruption and cronyism probe.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati