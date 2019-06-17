54,000 would-be navigators at selection, 73% female

Extraordinary CSM plenary session June 21
Rome
17 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 17 - Some 54,000 candidates to become basic income 'navigators' have gathered in Rome for the next three days to claim one of the 2,980 posts available, organisers said Monday. Many of them come from southern Italy and 73% of them are women. They are bidding to get an annual salary of over 27,000 euros gross.
