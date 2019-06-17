Italy most credible US interlocutor in EU says Salvini

Rome, June 17 - Italy is "the first, most credible, most solid interlocutor of the US in the European Union," Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini told the press after meeting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington Monday. Salvini said he shared the "concerns of the US administration both towards China and towards Iran". Salvini said "Italy's position with Iran has already changed: no one can dare to say they want to cancel a state from the face of the earth, like Israel, and have normal relations". Salvini said his after talks with Pompeo that Italy had "common visions and solutions" with the Trump administration on foreign policy issues ranging from Iran to the Middle East and from Venezuela to Libya. Salvini said "Italy s the biggest European country with which the United States can and want to dialogue: I'm here to open a channel that may be huge, and of extremely great interest for both (sides)". Salvini said that "from my point of view the accords signed (on the F35s) cannot be ditched. Investing in research involving Italian work forces is absolutely useful and healthy". Salvini said that "we are working to verify the issues and possible concrete risks that may impose a reflection" on Huanwei's role in the development of 5G networks. He said he agreed with US concerns. The deputy premier, interior minister and nationalist League party leader then moved into Italy's bid to avert an infringement procedure by the European Commisison for breaking the EU's debt rule. Salvini said that "the EU's obstinance on limits, on austerity does not help. "For this reason we will deal with the European Union on an equal footing without reverential fears". Salvini said "we are agreed with (Premier Giuseppe) Conte that we will see each other before sending the (budget) letter (to the European Commission on averting an infringement procedure): the vote of the Italians of two weeks ago allows us to say that we must cut taxes". Finally, Salvini said that "I'm still awaiting the UN inspectors" on the alleged human rights breaches in his second security and migrants decree. A "Trumpian", tax-cutting budget is needed in Italy to give the economy a much-needed shot in the arm, Salvini added.