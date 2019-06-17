OECD says minimum wage in Italy not solution

Rome, June 17 - Andrea Garnero of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said a proposed nine-euro gross minimum hourly wage in Italy, despite being the "highest of OECD countries" at the moment, "isn't the solution to the Italian salary issue or to problems of the Italian job market". Garnero spoke at a hearing on the topic before the Lower House Labour Committee. "It's a legitimate tool, interesting, with some potential, but also with some limitations," Garnero said. The ruling 5-Star Movement (M5S) of Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio has vowed to introduce a minimum wage as a priority measure.