Lunedì 17 Giugno 2019 | 18:54

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
OECD says minimum wage in Italy not solution

OECD says minimum wage in Italy not solution

 
Le Bourget
Justice reform with oppositions says Conte

Justice reform with oppositions says Conte

 
Rome
4 youths assaulted over 'anti-Fascist' T-shirt

4 youths assaulted over 'anti-Fascist' T-shirt

 
Beijing
Vinitaly begins road show in China, first stop Beijing

Vinitaly begins road show in China, first stop Beijing

 
Le Bourget
Justice reform with oppositions says Conte

Justice reform with oppositions says Conte

 
Paris
No to primacy of finance in Europe - Conte

No to primacy of finance in Europe - Conte

 
Aosta
No Italians killed by Pakistan avalanche - rescuers

No Italians killed by Pakistan avalanche - rescuers

 
Milan
Man poses as girl on WhatsApp, abuses 3 minors

Man poses as girl on WhatsApp, abuses 3 minors

 
Turin
Boy, 15, dies after 'school's out' lake dip

Boy, 15, dies after 'school's out' lake dip

 
Rome
Court sets age limits for assisted-fertility donors

Court sets age limits for assisted-fertility donors

 
Rome
Camilleri seriously ill in Rome hospital

Camilleri seriously ill in Rome hospital

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Il Monopoli sulle tracce di Barretoriparte dalla Puglia l'avventura ?

Il Monopoli sulle tracce di Barreto, riparte dalla Puglia l'avventura ?

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeProcesso Pandora
Mafia, chieste 91 condanne a Bari per i clan Diomede e Capriati

Mafia, chieste 91 condanne a Bari per i clan Diomede e Capriati

 
BatArrestato aggressore
Barletta, vigilessa aggredita da ambulante: solidarietà del sindaco

Barletta, vigilessa aggredita da ambulante: solidarietà del sindaco

 
FoggiaIl rogo
Incendi alle Isole Tremiti, piromane in azione: avvistato con zaino rosso

Incendi alle Isole Tremiti, piromane in azione: avvistato con zaino rosso

 
TarantoLotta alla droga
Taranto, sorpreso con un chilo di hashish: arrestato 26enne

Taranto, sorpreso con un chilo di hashish: arrestato 26enne

 
PotenzaRegione Basilicata
Potenza, più soldi per i portaborse: il Consiglio studia una legge ad hoc

Potenza, più soldi per i portaborse: il Consiglio studia una legge ad hoc

 
MateraSanità lucana
Basilicata, arriva l'infermiere di famiglia: un progetto «apripista»

Basilicata, arriva l'infermiere di famiglia: un progetto «apripista»

 
LecceIl ritrovamento
San Cesario, passanti trovano gatto senza testa: è caccia ai colpevoli

San Cesario, passanti trovano gatto senza testa: è caccia ai colpevoli

 
BrindisiL'incidente
Ceglie Messapica, parco giochi pericoloso: bimbo in ospedale

Ceglie Messapica, parco giochi pericoloso: bimba in ospedale

 

i più letti

Bari, 20enne muore carbonizzato nella moto in fiamme

Bari, scontro in tangenziale: 19enne muore carbonizzato sotto la moto in fiamme FT

Putignano, tre ciclisti travolti sulla statale 172: uno è grave + VIDEO +

Putignano, tre ciclisti travolti sulla statale 172: uno è grave

Francavilla, morde la focaccia e ci trova dentro uno scarafaggio cotto

Francavilla, morde la focaccia e ci trova dentro uno scarafaggio

Supersano, 6 bocciati alla scuola media: scoppia il caos, preside chiama i Cc

Supersano, 6 bocciati alla scuola media: scoppia il caos, preside chiama i Cc

Taranto, auto impatta contro pullman: morto 19enne

Taranto, scontro frontale tra auto e pullman: morto 19enne

Le Bourget

Justice reform with oppositions says Conte

No emotional reaction says PM

Justice reform with oppositions says Conte

Le Bourget, June 17 - Italy needs a justice reform but it must be done with the oppositions and not as an "emotional" reaction to a current scandal involving appointments in Italy's politicised judiciary, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday. "We will work with (Justice Minister Alfonso) Bonafede and our allies to elaborate a reform that must be well thought out, we mustn't act out of an emotional rection, hot-headedly," he said. "We must work according to a clear demarcation line between politics and justice, there must be no zones of contiguity. "The contribution of the opposition would be nice". Conte said the government had to intervene to make sure politics and justice were separate and autonomous from each other, as laid down in the Italian Constitution. "We must work towards a greater demarcation between politics and justice. "It is not admissible for there to be zones of promiscuity, of contiguity", he said, stressing that citizens must be sure their judges were impartial.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati