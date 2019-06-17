Camilleri seriously ill in Rome hospital

Rome, June 17 - Italian writer Andrea Camilleri has been taken into Rome's Santo Spirito hospital in a serious condition, sources said on Monday. The creator of Inspector Montalbano, arguably Italy's most famous fictional detective, is thought to have suffered cardiac arrest. The local health agency said Camilleri had been admitted "in critical condition for cardiorespiratory problems". The agency will issue a medical bulletin at 17:00 local (15:00 GMT). Camilleri, 93, became a best-selling author after he turned 60, and his books have sold millions of copies worldwide. The TV adaptation of Montalbano's adventures is a big hit too.