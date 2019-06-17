Justice reform with oppositions says Conte

Le Bourget, June 17 - Italy needs a justice reform but it must be done with the oppositions and not as an "emotional" reaction to a current scandal involving appointments in Italy's politicised judiciary, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday. "We will work with (Justice Minister Alfonso) Bonafede and our allies to elaborate a reform that must be well thought out, we mustn't act out of an emotional rection, hot-headedly," he said. "We must work according to a clear demarcation line between politics and justice, there must be no zones of contiguity. "The contribution of the opposition would be nice".