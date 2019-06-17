4 youths assaulted over 'anti-Fascist' T-shirt

Rome, June 17 - Four 20-year-old youth were assaulted at four o'clock in Rome Sunday morning by rightist 'thugs' who objected to the 'anti-Fascist' T-shirt one of them was wearing, police said. The young man wearing the 'Cinema America' shirt had his nose broken. Another youth has several stitches for an eyebrow wound. The Cinema America is a noted meeting place for leftist youths in the Italian capital.