No Italians killed by Pakistan avalanche - rescuers

Aosta, June 17 - No Italians have been killed by an avalanche in Pakistan, rescue sources said Monday. The one victim is one of the three Pakistani climbers on the expedition together with four Italians, they said. The expedition was in the Shimshal Valley when the avalanche struck, they said. Some of the six survivors have been injured, however. They reportedly include expedition head Tarcisio Bellò, who has suffered bone fractures, the sources said. A Pakistani army helicopter is set to get to the scene on Tuesday.