Man poses as girl on WhatsApp, abuses 3 minors

Milan, June 17 - A 48-year-old Italian man posed as a girl on WhatsApp and went on to sexually abuse three girls between the ages of 11 and 13 for three years, police said Monday. The man was arrested after one of his victims confided in a teacher, police said. The man, resident in the province of Lodi near Milan, does not have a criminal record and has suffered from psychological problems for some time, police said. Polices said he lured the girls to his house and forced them to submit to abuse and appear in videos he made. The man is now in prison in Milan.