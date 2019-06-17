Court sets age limits for assisted-fertility donors

4 youths assaulted over 'anti-Fascist' T-shirt
Rome
17 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 17 - One of Italy's top courts, the Council of State, set age limits for assisted-fertility donors in an opinion giving the green light to legislation bringing European regulations into Italian law. It also set limits on the number of eggs a woman can donate. The age limits are 25 for women donors and 35 for men. The aim is to protect the health of donors, recipients and the unborn child.
