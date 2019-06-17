Lunedì 17 Giugno 2019 | 17:24

Rome
4 youths assaulted over 'anti-Fascist' T-shirt

Beijing
Vinitaly begins road show in China, first stop Beijing

Le Bourget
Justice reform with oppositions says Conte

Paris
No to primacy of finance in Europe - Conte

Aosta
No Italians killed by Pakistan avalanche - rescuers

Milan
Man poses as girl on WhatsApp, abuses 3 minors

Turin
Boy, 15, dies after 'school's out' lake dip

Rome
Court sets age limits for assisted-fertility donors

Rome
Camilleri seriously ill in Rome hospital

Aosta
Four Italians in group hit by avalanche in Pakistan

Cagliari
Centre right win local elections in Cagliari, Alghero

Il Monopoli sulle tracce di Barretoriparte dalla Puglia l'avventura ?

FoggiaIl rogo
Incendi alle Isole Tremiti, piromane in azione: avvistato con zaino rosso

BariL'inchiesta
Clan e scommesse on line, Malta nega estradizione: libero il barese Ricci

TarantoLotta alla droga
Taranto, sorpreso con un chilo di hashish: arrestato 26enne

PotenzaRegione Basilicata
Potenza, più soldi per i portaborse: il Consiglio studia una legge ad hoc

MateraSanità lucana
Basilicata, arriva l'infermiere di famiglia: un progetto «apripista»

LecceIl ritrovamento
San Cesario, passanti trovano gatto senza testa: è caccia ai colpevoli

BrindisiL'incidente
Ceglie Messapica, parco giochi pericoloso: bimbo in ospedale

BatL'incidente
Trani, sedicenne precipitato da Villa Comunale: è mistero sulle cause

Bari, 20enne muore carbonizzato nella moto in fiamme

Putignano, tre ciclisti travolti sulla statale 172: uno è grave + VIDEO +

Francavilla, morde la focaccia e ci trova dentro uno scarafaggio cotto

Supersano, 6 bocciati alla scuola media: scoppia il caos, preside chiama i Cc

Taranto, auto impatta contro pullman: morto 19enne

Turin

Near Turin

Boy, 15, dies after 'school's out' lake dip

Turin, June 17 - A 15-year-old Ghanaian refugee died in hospital in Rivoli near Turin Monday after being taken ill after jumping into a local lake to celebrate passing his middle-school diploma Sunday. The unnamed boy was resuscitated at the scene and rushed to hospital after jumping into Lago Grande at Avigliana near Turin. He was a resident at a migrant reception centre at Salbertrand, in Valle Susa north of Turin. Carabinieri are investigating.

