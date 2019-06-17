Boy, 15, dies after 'school's out' lake dip

Turin, June 17 - A 15-year-old Ghanaian refugee died in hospital in Rivoli near Turin Monday after being taken ill after jumping into a local lake to celebrate passing his middle-school diploma Sunday. The unnamed boy was resuscitated at the scene and rushed to hospital after jumping into Lago Grande at Avigliana near Turin. He was a resident at a migrant reception centre at Salbertrand, in Valle Susa north of Turin. Carabinieri are investigating.