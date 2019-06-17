Four Italians in group hit by avalanche in Pakistan

Camilleri seriously ill in Rome hospital
17 Giugno 2019
Aosta, June 17 - A group of seven mountaineers, four Italians and three Pakistanis, has been hit by an avalanche during an expedition in Pakistan, local rescuers said on Monday. The avalanche took place in the early hours of Monday at an altitude of 5,300 metres in the Ishkoman Valley. The Pakistani army is organizing a rescue operation but this will not start before Tuesday because of the weather conditions and the remoteness of the avalanche area. Photo: a file image of a mountain.
