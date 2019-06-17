Di Maio vows flat, tax, minimum wage, conflict of interest

Rome, June 17 - Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio told the ministers from his anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) Monday that the government would soon introduce a a flat tax, a minimum wage and a law on conflicts of interest. "We will do the flat tax and it will be aimed at the middle class," said the labour and industry minister. "Cutting taxes is indispensable and we want to boost our economy. "So onward like a train on this point." The government will set a new minimum wage for three million workers, Maio told the M5S ministers. "Now the next step is the minimum wage," he said. "Restore dignity to around three million underpaid workers. "It's a law present in many European countries and Italy cannot stand by and watch". A law regulating conflicts of interest is also among the government's priorities, Di Maio told his ministers.