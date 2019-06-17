Soccer: Totti bids farewell to Roma, blasts American owners

Rome, June 17 - AS Roma legend Francesco Totti announced Monday that he was resigning from his position as an executive for the Serie A club. "I have announced my resignation as a Roma director in an email to the club's CEO today," Totti told a press conference at the offices of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI). "I hoped this day would never come". Totti, 42, took up the executive role after ending his glorious playing career two years ago. The former Italy forward and 2006 World Cup winner, a born-and-bred Roman, is worshipped by Roma fans after only ever playing for the club he supported as a child. "It's not my fault," former Roma captain Totti said. "I say it is not my fault because I was never involved in the sporting project. "That might have been OK in the first year, but then I clarified in my mind what I had to do". Totti blasted Roma's American owners and the decisions of President James Pallotta and said he would be willing to return if the club changes hands. "It has always been an obsession for some people to get the Romans out of Roma," he said. "In the end they managed to get what they wanted. "Since the Americans came in eight years ago, they have tried in every way to sideline us. "I'm saying see you later, not goodbye to Roma because, seen from the outside, it is impossible to keep Totti out of Roma. "Now I'll take a different path, when when the time comes for another owner to bank on me, I'll be ready".