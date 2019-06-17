Lunedì 17 Giugno 2019 | 15:51

Rome
Camilleri seriously ill in Rome hospital

Aosta
Four Italians in group hit by avalanche in Pakistan

Cagliari
Centre right win local elections in Cagliari, Alghero

Rome
4 youths assaulted over 'anti-Fascist' T-shirt

Naples
Man, 83, kills ice-cream stand owner over 'noise'

Rome
Soccer: Totti bids farewell to Roma, blasts American owners

Rome
Di Maio vows flat, tax, minimum wage, conflict of interest

Milan
Italian couple defrauded Clooney

Genoa
First part of new Genoa bridge coming next week-Bucci

Rome
CasaPound squat cost State 4.6 mn

Milan
Trial for killing man who abused granddaughter

Il Monopoli sulle tracce di Barretoriparte dalla Puglia l'avventura ?

BariLa città che cambia
A Bari vecchia arriva la 'Casa dell'acqua': installazione in piazza Chiurlia

TarantoLotta alla droga
Taranto, sorpreso con un chilo di hashish: arrestato 26enne

FoggiaIl caso
Grano a Foggia, De Bonis scrive a Mattarella: «Presto commissione unica»

PotenzaRegione Basilicata
Potenza, più soldi per i portaborse: il Consiglio studia una legge ad hoc

MateraSanità lucana
Basilicata, arriva l'infermiere di famiglia: un progetto «apripista»

LecceIl ritrovamento
San Cesario, passanti trovano gatto senza testa: è caccia ai colpevoli

BrindisiL'incidente
Ceglie Messapica, parco giochi pericoloso: bimbo in ospedale

BatL'incidente
Trani, sedicenne precipitato da Villa Comunale: è mistero sulle cause

Bari, 20enne muore carbonizzato nella moto in fiamme

Francavilla, morde la focaccia e ci trova dentro uno scarafaggio cotto

Putignano, tre ciclisti travolti sulla statale 172: uno è grave + VIDEO +

Supersano, 6 bocciati alla scuola media: scoppia il caos, preside chiama i Cc

Taranto, auto impatta contro pullman: morto 19enne

Rome

Soccer: Totti bids farewell to Roma, blasts American owners

'Not my fault' says club legend as he quits executive position

Rome, June 17 - AS Roma legend Francesco Totti announced Monday that he was resigning from his position as an executive for the Serie A club. "I have announced my resignation as a Roma director in an email to the club's CEO today," Totti told a press conference at the offices of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI). "I hoped this day would never come". Totti, 42, took up the executive role after ending his glorious playing career two years ago. The former Italy forward and 2006 World Cup winner, a born-and-bred Roman, is worshipped by Roma fans after only ever playing for the club he supported as a child. "It's not my fault," former Roma captain Totti said. "I say it is not my fault because I was never involved in the sporting project. "That might have been OK in the first year, but then I clarified in my mind what I had to do". Totti blasted Roma's American owners and the decisions of President James Pallotta and said he would be willing to return if the club changes hands. "It has always been an obsession for some people to get the Romans out of Roma," he said. "In the end they managed to get what they wanted. "Since the Americans came in eight years ago, they have tried in every way to sideline us. "I'm saying see you later, not goodbye to Roma because, seen from the outside, it is impossible to keep Totti out of Roma. "Now I'll take a different path, when when the time comes for another owner to bank on me, I'll be ready".

