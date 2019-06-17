Centre right win local elections in Cagliari, Alghero

Cagliari, June 17 - The centre right's string of victories in recent votes continued in Sunday's local elections in Sardinia. The centre right candidates prevailed in the regional capital Cagliari and another of the island's most important cities, Alghero. Paolo Truzzu, a member of the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, is the new mayor of Cagliari after claiming 50.12% of the vote in the first round, compared to 47.78% for the centre left's Francesca Ghirra and 2.1% for Angelo Cremone, who was running on a Green ticket. The centre left has asked for a recount. The centre right's Mario Conoci also went above the 50% threshold in Alghero to claim victory in the first round. There is set to be a runoff, however, in Sassari, where the centre left's Mariano Brianda got over Mariano Brianda 33.86%, approximately three points more that the centre right's Nanni Campus (30,63%). Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini's League party, the driving force of the centre right's recent successes, has its first mayor in Sardinia thanks to Titino Cau's victory in Illorai, in the province of Sassari.