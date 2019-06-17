Man, 83, kills ice-cream stand owner over 'noise'

Camilleri seriously ill in Rome hospital
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Palese contro il bullismo, 15enne pestato : «Grazie alla signora che mi ha salvato»
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
A Bari vecchia arriva la 'Casa dell'acqua': installazione in piazza Chiurlia
i più letti
Naples
17 Giugno 2019
Naples, June 17 - An 83-year-old, man shot to death an ice-cream and drinks stand owner over the noise coming from the stand at Palma Catania near Naples Sunday morning. Giuseppe Di Francesco, 67, aka Beppe, was a popular local figure. He was allegedly killed by Aniello Lombardi who told police he was fed up with the constant noise from the stand, police said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su