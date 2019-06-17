4 youths assaulted over 'anti-Fascist' T-shirt

Camilleri seriously ill in Rome hospital
Rome
17 Giugno 2019
Rome, June 17 - Four 20-year-old youth were assaulted at four o'clock in Rome Sunday morning by rightist 'thugs' who objected to the 'anti-Fascist' T-shirt one of them was wearing, police said. The young man wearing the 'Cinema Americano' shirt had his nose broken. Another youth has several stitches for an eyebrow wound. The Cinema Americano is a noted meeting place for leftist youths in the Italian capital.
