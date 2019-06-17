CasaPound squat cost State 4.6 mn

Rome, June 17 - Far-right group CasaPound's illegal occupation of a building in central Rome for the last 15 years has cost the State 4.6 million euros in lost revenue, sources said Monday. The building in question is the headquarters of the group, which proudly calls itself neo-Fascist. The Rome Audit Court calculated the unpaid rent. It said nine managers of the Demanio State property agency and the education and university and research ministry (MIUR), the owners of the building, must now get the unpaid money back. The building is in the Esquilino district, not too far from Termini rail station. CasaPound has recently garnered headlines with protests against migrants and Roma. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi has been criticised for ordering the eviction of other squatters while apparently ignoring CasaPound.