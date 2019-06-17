First part of new Genoa bridge coming next week-Bucci

Genoa, June 17 - Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci said Monday that the first section of the new viaduct that will replace the Morandi bridge will arrive next week. The Morandi bridge collapsed last August in a disaster that claimed 43 lives. "Next week, between June 24 and 30, the first piece of the (new) bridge will arrive here directly from Castellamare di Stabia (near Naples)," said Bucci, who is also the commissioner for the construction of the new viaduct. "It's extremely important".